YMCA Staffer Wins State Workforce Award

A staffer at the Dubuque YMCA has won a state award for overcoming obstacles to employment. Tonya Millard recently won an Iowa Job Honor Award from Iowa Workforce Development. Millard is the Y’s Executive Director of Social Services. Prior to getting that job, she says she interviewed for many other positions, but knew that her age was playing a role in hiring decisions. Despite believing she was well-suited for many of the positions, Millard says interviewers could not look past her age. Millard took her concerns to Iowa Workforce Development, where she was encouraged to confront the issue head-on and turn it from a weakness into a selling point. In her new position, Millard helps manage the Y’s Victim Services Shelter.