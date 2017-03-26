Yard Waste Collections Resume

With springtime comes the return of weekly yard waste and food scrap collections in Dubuque. Beginning April 3rd, crews will pick up yard waste and food scraps on a customers’ regular trash pickup day. Dubuque’s Resource Management Supervisor Anderson Sainci says they want people to rethink what they do with their food scraps. Customers can purchase a cart for the food scraps or place them in with grass clippings, leaves and other yard debris in their yard waste cans, bags or carts. Yard waste and food scraps will not be picked up if they are placed in plastic bags and should be kept separate from other trash. Collections cannot weigh over 40 pounds.