Yanks put Hicks on DL…Harvick wins at Sonoma…Spieth holds off Berger

NEW YORK – Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks will go on the disabled list after injuring his ribcage on the right side during a check swing in the first inning Sunday. He was told his recovery would take three to four weeks. Manager Joe Girardi said the Yankees might activate outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury from the disabled list by Monday.

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) – Kevin Harvick has ended a 20-race winless streak by capturing NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup race at Sonoma. Clint Bowyer (BOY’-ur) was second, followed by Brad Keselowski as Ford cards went 1-2-3. Martin Truex Jr. led the first stage and Jimmie Johnson took the second, but neither finished in the top 12.

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) – Scott Dixon won the IndyCar race at Road America to negate Team Penske’s domination in qualifying. Dixon edged Josef Newgarden by 0.57 seconds to claim his first victory at Road America. It also gave the Chip Ganassi Racing veteran his first win since Watkins Glen last September.

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) – Jordan Spieth completed his wire-to-wire win at the Travelers Championship. Spieth holed out from 60 feet for birdie from a greenside bunker on the first hole of a playoff with Daniel Berger. The 23-year-old Spieth joined Tiger Woods as the only players in the modern era with 10 victories before age 24.

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) – So Yeon Ryu has become the LPGA Tour’s first two-time winner this season by taking the NW Arkansas Championship with a tournament-record 18-under 195 total. Ryu followed her course-record 10-under 61 with a 69 for a two-shot win over fellow South Korean player Amy Yang and Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn. Ryu has five LPGA Tour victories, also winning the major ANA Inspiration in April in a playoff with Lexi Thompson.