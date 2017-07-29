Yanks pass Bosox…Indians extend streak…Brewers top Cubs…Astros, Dodgers pad leads

UNDATED (AP) – The New York Yankees picked up their fifth straight win and moved a half-game ahead of Boston in the AL East by whipping Tampa Bay, 6-1. Masahiro Tanaka retired his first 17 batters and held the Rays to a run and two hits with a career-high 14 strikeouts over eight frames. The Red Sox lost for the fifth time in six games as Salvador Perez hit a solo homer and Mike Moustakas added a three-run shot in Kansas City’s ninth consecutive victory, 4-2 at Fenway Park.

CHICAGO (AP) – Cleveland still has a two-game lead over the Royals in the AL Central following the Indians’ eighth consecutive win, a 9-3 rout of the White Sox in Chicago. Jose Ramirez went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs in support of Danny Salazar, who held the Pale Hose to two runs and just three hits over six-plus innings. Carlos Santana and Michael Brantley also went deep for the Indians, who got two hits and two ribbies from Yan Gomes.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Milwaukee’s 2-1 win over the Cubs puts the Brewers just a half-game behind Chicago in the NL Central. Brent Suter blanked the Cubbies on four hits and a walk over seven innings. Manny Pina and Orlando Arcia supplied RBI grounders in the Brewers’ third win in 12 games.

DETROIT (AP) – Josh Reddick crushed a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning and had five RBIs as the Houston Astros knocked off the Tigers, 6-5 in Detroit to take an 18-game lead in the American League West. Dallas Keuchel threw 79 pitches in his first start since missing 7 1/2 weeks with a neck injury, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over three innings. Brad Peacock worked four innings of relief to improve to 9-1.

UNDATED (AP) – Corey Seager’s two-run homer capped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ four-run seventh in a 6-4 win against the Giants. Seager homered twice for Los Angeles, which trailed 4-2 in the seventh before stretching its lead to 13 games over Arizona. Washington and Colorado were rained out, putting the Nationals atop the NL East by 13 1/2 games.