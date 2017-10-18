Yanks get even…Dodgers go 3-up in NLCS…Cavs top Celts…Rockets rally to beat Warriors

NEW YORK (AP) – The American League Championship Series continues tonight after the Yankees tied it at two games apiece with a 6-4 comeback win over Houston. The Astros led 4-0 in the seventh until Aaron Judge belted a solo homer. Judge also tied it with an RBI double before Gary Sanchez doubled home a pair in the Yankees’ four-run eighth.

CHICAGO (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers remain unbeaten in the postseason after Chris Taylor’s solo homer and RBI triple led a 6-1 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Taylor put the Dodgers ahead with his third-inning blast to support winning pitcher Yu Darvish, who allowed one run and six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Andre Ethier also homered for the Dodgers, who can close out a four-game sweep tonight at Wrigley Field.

CLEVELAND (AP) – LeBron James scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Cleveland Cavaliers opened the 72nd NBA season with a 102-99 victory over Boston. Kyrie Irving had 22 points in his first game since being acquired by the Celtics from the Cavs, but he missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer. Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward gruesomely broke his left ankle, an injury that may end his season.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – The Houston Rockets erased the Golden State Warriors’ banner-raising ceremony by erasing a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit in a 122-121 victory over the defending NBA champs. James Harden scored 27 points for the Rockets, who trailed by 13 before opening the final period on a 9-0 run. Kevin Durant appeared to hit a game-winning jumper for the Warriors, but the officials checked the replay and ruled that the shot came after the buzzer sounded.

NEW YORK (AP) – A group of 11 NFL owners and more than a dozen players met at the league’s headquarters yesterday to discuss social issues, a discussion that Indianapolis Colts defensive back Darius Butler termed “positive.” Among the topics discussed was enhancing the players’ platforms for speaking out on social issues. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross characterized the meeting as “constructive” but added that the NFL’s policy on the national anthem “did not come up.”