Yanks double up Twins…AL pitching matchups…NBA alters All-Star game…Morris twins acquitted

NEW YORK (AP) – Aaron Judge homered in his first postseason game and the New York Yankees advanced to the AL Division Series by thumping Minnesota, 8-4. Didi Gregorius smacked a three-run homer in the bottom of the first after Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario went deep to give the Twins a 3-0 lead.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona says he’s going with Trevor Bauer instead of Cy Young candidate Corey Kluber for Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Thursday. Francona said part of his decision to go with the rubber-armed Bauer in the opener is so he can use Kluber in a potential Game 5. Kluber was 18-4 with a 2.25 ERA this season, while Bauer finished 17-9 with a 4.19 earned run average.

UNDATED (AP) – Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the AL Division Series Thursday against Boston’s Chris Sale. Houston skipper AJ Hinch said Dallas Keuchel will start the second game. Red Sox manager John Farrell will use Drew Pomeranz against Keuchel and will wait to see how the first two games play out before naming his starter for Game 3.

UNDATED (AP) – The NBA is scrapping the East against West format for its All-Star Game and will have the captains pick teams this season. The league says the leading vote-getter from each conference will choose squads from the pool of players who were voted as starters and reserves. The change will begin with this season’s game in Los Angeles on Feb. 18.

PHOENIX (AP) – A Phoenix jury has acquitted NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris in their aggravated assault trial. The twin brothers were accused of helping three other people beat 36-year-old Erik Hood in January 2015 outside a high school basketball game in Phoenix. The brothers said they were relieved and ready to get back to their teams.