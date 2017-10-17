Yanks crush Astros…Titans beat Colts…Rodgers could miss season…Elliott hearing scheduled

NEW YORK (AP) – Todd Frazier and Aaron Judge belted three-run homers and CC Sabathia worked six scoreless innings as the New York Yankees whipped the Houston Astros, 8-1. Judge was just 4-for-32 in the postseason before his second playoff homer put the Yankees ahead 8-0 in the fourth inning. Sabathia allowed just three hits as the Yanks pulled within two games to one in the ALCS.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans scored two touchdowns over the final 5:29 to get a 36-22 win against the Indianapolis Colts. Marcus Mariota hit Taywan Taylor for a 53-yard TD to break a 22-all tie and end Tennessee’s 11-game losing streak to Indianapolis. Mariota was 23 of 32 for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the 3-3 Titans.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone, and that his season could be over. Rodgers got hurt in the first quarter of Sunday’s 23-10 loss at Minnesota. Brett Hundley is now the starting quarterback, with Joe Callahan promoted from the practice squad to serve as the backup.

UNDATED (AP) – Ezekiel Elliott’s legal team is ready to resume its fight to overturn his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations. A person with direct knowledge of the situation says attorneys for Dallas Cowboys running back are set for an emergency hearing in federal court in New York. The person says the lawyers have filed a request for a temporary restraining order and will get a hearing Tuesday in the Southern District of New York.

DETROIT (AP) – The Tampa Bay Lightning won the only NHL game on Monday’s schedule as Nikita Kucherov scored twice in a 3-2 victory at Detroit. The Lightning blew a 2-0 lead in the second period before Kucherov beat Jimmy Howard early in the third. The Lightning have the league’s best record at 5-1-0 following their fourth consecutive win.