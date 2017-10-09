Yanks, Bosox still kicking…Watt, Beckham suffer major injuries…Packers Win…Pence exits quickly

UNDATED (AP) – The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have forced a fourth game in their respective AL Division Series by winning yesterday. Masahiro Tanaka pitched three-hit ball over seven innings and Greg Bird homered in the seventh to lead the Yankees to a 1-0 win over Cleveland. The Red Sox ripped the Houston Astros, 10-3 as David Price worked four scoreless innings of relief and Rafael Devers smacked the go-ahead, two-run homer.

UNDATED (AP) – Two of the NFL’s biggest stars sustained serious injuries during yesterday’s action. Houston Texans defensive end and three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt broke his left leg in the first quarter of a 42-34 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was carted off the field with a fractured left ankle in the fourth quarter of a 27-22 setback against the Los Angeles Chargers.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Aaron Rodgers threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds remaining and Green Bay beat the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 Sunday in another thriller. It came nine months after the Packers’ divisional playoff win on the same field. Dak Prescott had given Cowboys the lead on an 11-yard touchdown run with 1:13 remaining to cap a 17-play drive that lasted almost nine minutes.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game at Indianapolis after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the anthem. The former Indiana governor flew in so he could watch Peyton Manning’s jersey retirement ceremony, but he didn’t stick around long. Pence said on Twitter: “I left today’s Colts game because (at)POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – Martin Truex Jr. took Sunday’s NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, dominating the final stage to finish .911 seconds ahead of Chase Elliott. Truex continues to demonstrate he’s the driver to beat in this championship push after advancing to the third round of the playoffs. Kevin Harvick was third, followed by Denny Hamlin and Jamie McMurray.

NAPA, Calif. (AP) – Brendan Steele rallied to successfully defend his Safeway Open title, closing with a 3-under 69 for a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau. Two strokes behind surprising leader Tyler Duncan entering the final round, Steele birdied the par-5 16th and 18th holes to gain his third PGA Tour victory. The 34-year-old Steele finished at 14-under, three shots ahead of Phil Mickelson and Chesson Hadley in the PGA season opener.