Yanks, Bosox fall…Twins beat Tribe…Spieth still leads…Larson has another pole

UNDATED (AP) – The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox remain in a first-place tie in the American League East after both teams lost on Saturday. The Yankees lost for the ninth time in 11 games as Austin Bibens-Dirkx (BIH’-behnz durks) held the Bombers to five hits over seven innings to lead Texas to an 8-1 rout in the Bronx. JC Ramirez combined with four relievers on a six-hitter as the Angels stifled the Red Sox, 6-3.

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Twins beat Cleveland for the second straight day as Brian Dozier (DOH’-zhur) launched a tiebreaking, solo homer in the eighth inning of Minnesota’s 4-2 decision over the Indians. Chris Gimenez added a ninth-inning blast as the Twins pulled within a half-game of the first-place Indians in the AL Central. Cleveland’s Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 13 and allowed three hits in seven innings, but throwing errors by second baseman Jason Kipnis and catcher Yan Gomes (yahn gohmz) led to two unearned runs in the first.

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) – Jordan Spieth (speeth) sank a 20-foot birdie putt on his final hole for a 4-under 66 and a one-stroke lead over Boo Weekley through three rounds of the PGA’s Travelers Championship. Spieth carded birdies on three of his last four holes for a 12-under total through three rounds. Weekley climbed the leaderboard with birdies on five of his last eight holes.

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) – So Yeon Ryu (soh yahn yoo) had a commanding five-stroke lead through two rounds of the 54-hole LPGA’s NW Arkansas Championship after setting a course record with a 10-under 61. The 61 matches the best round of her career, and her 16-under total broke the tournament 36-hole record by two shots. Local favorite Stacy Lewis and Moriya Jutanugarn were tied for second after they shot 65s.

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) – Ganassi Racing teammates Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray have grabbed the first two spots for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway. Larson turned a lap at 95.295 mph, one week after winning from the pole at Michigan. Martin Truex Jr. qualified third, followed by Kyle Busch and AJ Allmendinger.