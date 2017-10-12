Yanks advance…Nats stay alive…LeBron sits…Wiggins inks extension…Brady says no worries

CLEVELAND (AP) – The New York Yankees are the 10th major league team to win a best-of-5 postseason series after losing the first two games. Didi Gregorius homered twice and had three RBIs off Corey Kluber as the Yankees downed the Indians, 5-2 in Cleveland. David Robertson got the win with two hitless innings of relief, and Aroldis Chapman struck out four in his two innings of work to get the series-clinching save.

CHICAGO (AP) – The Washington Nationals will host the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the NL Division Series later today, with the winner heading to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers in the Championship Series. Stephen Strasburg struck out 12 and allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Nats blanked the Cubs, 5-0 at Wrigley Field. Michael A. Taylor put the game out of reach with a grand slam in the eighth inning.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James will sit out the rest of the NBA preseason and could miss the season opener after aggravating his sprained left ankle. James hurt the ankle again while making his exhibition debut against Chicago on Tuesday, scoring 17 points with eight turnovers. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue was noncommittal when asked today if James will be ready for the opener against Boston next week, saying he wasn’t sure.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Andrew Wiggins has finally signed his five-year extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves after pondering the offer for more than two months. The package is worth nearly $150 million and does not include a player option, but it concludes a major piece of team business a week before the Wolves’ season opener. The 22-year-old Wiggins averaged 23.6 points in his third season in the league and is expected to help the Timberwolves end a 13-season playoff drought.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is telling New England fans not to worry about the left shoulder injury that kept him out of practice earlier in the week. He says he’ll be on the field Sunday to play the New York Jets in a fight for first place in the AFC East. Brady reportedly went for an MRI on the left shoulder this week, but he says it’s just the typical bumps and bruises all players pick up this time of year.