WWGA Junior Championship Qualifying

July 11, 2017   Sports

During the first round of qualifying at the Western Women’s Golf Association’s National Junior Championship at Dubuque Golf & Country Club, Dubuque Senior state champ Maddie Hawkins fired a 78 for the fourth best overall score in the qualifying round. Caroline Crumrine had the top score tallying a 71, while three players shot a 76, three more shot a 77 and Hawkins tied with two others at 78.

Dubuque Senior’s Abby Marting shot an 82, while Dubuque Wahlert’s Anna Jensen had a 92.

The second round of qualifying continues today. For information on the tournament:  http://www.wwga.org/WWGA.org/2017_Junior.html

