Work Release Escapee with History of Running from Police Arrested

A Dubuque County woman with a history of running from police was taken back into custody Tuesday after failing to return to a work release facility. 30-year-old Michelle Brandenburg was arrested in Cascade shortly before 3:00 yesterday afternoon. Brandenburg had been moved to the Dubuque Residential Facility on Elm Street in early July. Not quite eight weeks later, a warrant was issued for her arrest after she failed to return to the facility. Brandenburg is serving time for a couple of incidents in late 2015 and early 2016. On Thanksgiving weekend in 2015, Brandenburg was one of two people accused of shoplifting more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Dubuque Kohl’s store and leading police on a chase. About two months later, Jo Daviess County authorities tried to stop her after a theft complaint at the Galena Wal-Mart. Brandenburg then led police from several agencies on a chase that ended on South Grandview Avenue in Dubuque.