Women’s semis at All England…Jazz reportedly get Sefolosha…US beats Martinique

LONDON (AP) – The women’s semifinal matches highlight today’s Wimbledon schedule. Tenth seed Venus Williams takes on No. 6 Johanna Konta after Garbine Muguruza faces Magdalena Rybarikova. Roger Federer, Tim Berdych, Marin Cilic and American Sam Querrey advanced to tomorrow’s men’s semifinals by winning yesterday.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Multiple reports say the Utah Jazz have acquired swingman Thabo Sefolosha , who spent the last three seasons with Atlanta. ESPN first reported that Sefolosha would get a two-year, $10.5 million deal. He averaged 7.2 points last season and is considered one of the NBA’s top defenders.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Jordan Morris snapped a 2-2 tie with his second goal of the game before the United States held off Martinique, 3-2 in Gold Cup action at Tampa. The U.S. blew a 2-0 lead within a 10-minute span of the second half before Morris tallied in the 76th minute. The U.S. is 1-0-1 and leads Group B with four points, ahead of Panama on goal differential.

NEW YORK (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in sports, according to the latest tabulations by Forbes. The Cowboys’ value is estimated at $4.2 billion, $500 million more than the runner-up New York Yankees. The next three are all European soccer clubs: Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – NASCAR driver Aric Almirola plans to return to action this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after missing two months with a fractured vertebra. Almirola suffered an acute compression fracture during a fiery multi-car wreck May 13 at Kanas Speedway. The final step of his comeback involved a test Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.