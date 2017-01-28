Women’s College Basketball/Men’s Volleyball/Hockey Scores

Women’s College Basketball

Drake University 88, UNI Panthers 79

Men’s Volleyball

Loras 3, Greenville College 2

Clarke 3, Graceland 0

Hockey

The Dubuque Fighting Saints erased a nightmarish start, garnered a standings point, and remained in control of second place in the Eastern Conference, even while losing. The Muskegon Lumberjacks got a goal in the second round of the shootout, resulting in a 4-3 win for the Jacks at the L.C. Walker Arena last night.