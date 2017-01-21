Women to march, Trump starts with prayer…European nationalists key on Trump win…Russia cautious

WASHINGTON (AP) – The inauguration protests aren’t over yet. Thousands of women are descending upon Washington today for what is expected to be a more orderly show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency. The march comes a day after self-described anarchists created chaos to mark Trump’s inauguration. Trump begins his day with a prayer service at the National Cathedral.

KOBLENZ, Germany (AP) – French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen declared Saturday that 2017 will be the “year of the awakening of the people of continental Europe” as she joined fellow nationalist leaders in Germany at the beginning of a year of high-stakes national elections. The mood was celebratory a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as U.S. president, following an anti-establishment and protectionist campaign.

MOSCOW (AP) – Russia issued a cautious statement today following President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The Kremlin is voicing hope for a constructive dialogue but warning that differences with the United States will remain. President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said in an interview with state television broadcast today that it would be an “illusion” to expect that U.S.-Russian relations would be free of disagreements.

NEW YORK (AP) – One of the country’s most secure federal lockups now has a special guest — notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. He’s being held at the facility in the heart of bustling lower Manhattan after pleading not guilty on Friday to charges he ran one of the world’s biggest drug-trafficking operations. He’ll be in a special unit for high risk inmates.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) – Officials now say the death toll is at least 22 after a bomb exploded today in a crowded market in a northwest tribal region of Pakistan. At least 50 were wounded. A banned sectarian militant group that has attacked minority Shiite Muslims in the past, claimed responsibility for the attack. The bombing took place in a predominantly Shiite area of Kurram, which has seen prior attacks by Sunni militants.