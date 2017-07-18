Woman Passes Fake 100 Dollar Bills At Dubuque Businesses



Dubuque police are looking for a woman who they say used fake 100 dollar bills to purchase food and other items at several area businesses over the weekend. The incidents took place Saturday at IOCO at 20th and Jackson, the Fasmart on Central Avenue, Pizza Hut on 20th Street and Panchero’s on Asbury Road. The suspect is described as an African American female, 5-5 with a thin build. She was wearing a turquoise tank top and blue jeans. She may be linked to a 2000 General Motors SUV with Ohio license plates. The police department has posted an image of the suspect on its’ ID4PD website. We have posted that same image on our website KDTH.com.