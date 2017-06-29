 Woman Injured In Jo Daviess Crash

A Galena woman was injured in a one vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County Wednesday night. A release from the Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at around 6:40 p.m. on West Stagecoach Trail in rural Galena. A car driven by 72 year old Susan Williams was traveling west on West Stagecoach, when she lost control of her vehicle on the wet pavement while rounding a curve. The car skidded off the road, struck an embankment and then a utility pole before coming to a stop on the north side of the road. Williams was transported to Midwest Medical Center to be treated for her injuries. The accident remains under investigation.