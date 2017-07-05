Woman Injured In Grant County Crash 

A Platteville woman was charged after she rolled her car in Grant County early Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s Department the accident happened a few minutes before 1:25 a.m. in Belmont Township. A car driven byb 29 year old Jennifer Nodolf was traveling on Jericho Road when the car left the road and rolled. Nodolf received minor injuries and her car was towed from the scene. Nodolf was cited for operating while intoxicated, first offense, failure to control her vehicle and failure to report an accident.