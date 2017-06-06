Woman Hospitalized After Apartment Complex Fire

Emergency responders took a woman to the hospital following a fire at an apartment building in Dubuque last night. Firefighters were called to the complex in the 3600 block of Hillcrest Road around 6:20 PM. Witnesses called 911 after seeing smoke coming from a second floor window. Fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly after arriving on scene. The fire is believed to have started in a bathroom, but investigators have not yet nailed down a specific cause. Authorities have not released the name of the victim or the extent of her injuries. The rest of the building’s other occupants are able to return home.