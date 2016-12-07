Woman Found Competent To Stand Trial



A Dubuque woman accused of beating her ex-husband to death with a baseball bat has been deemed competent to stand trial. That was the ruling made Wednesday by District Court Judge Michael Shubatt in the case of 62 year old Delores Flynn. Court documents say Flynn is charged with second degree murder in the death of 72 year old Gary Breckenridge last January at an apartment the two shared on Jackson Street. The medical examiner’s office determined that Breckenridge’s skull had been fractured. Flynn has since pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. She had been receiving psychiatric treatment at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville since April. Flynn’s trail is set to begin on March 21st.