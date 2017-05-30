Woman Accused of Driving Drunk, Kicking Officer Gets Probation

Probation has been ordered for a Dubuque woman who was accused of driving drunk and assaulting a police officer. Back on March 1, 55-year-old Karlotta Andrews was turning from Peru Road onto Walker Street when she collided head-on with a taxi. Andrews then drove to her home, which is about a block from the crash site. Responding officers believed she was intoxicated and took her under arrest. One of those officers said that Andrews kicked her while being transported to the Dubuque County Jail. Andrews has now pleaded guilty to charges of Operating While Intoxicated and Assault. She’ll spend the next two years on probation. The judge in the case also sentenced her to a week in jail, but gave her credit for time already served.