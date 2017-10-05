Police: Woman Had Barred Driver Cash Stolen Checks for Her

A Dubuque woman is facing multiple charges after police say she wrote stolen checks to herself, then had a man without a driver’s license cash them for her. 34-year-old Amy Zirtzman was arrested at about 6:30 Tuesday night. According to court documents, a man identified as Bruce Churchwell cashed four checks made out to Zirtzman at the Dupaco in Key West over a week-long stretch in late August and early September. Churchwell used Zirtzman’s account to cash the checks, which totaled 440 dollars. Churchwell drove to the Dupaco branch in a Honda Civic registered to Zirtzman. That’s despite him being barred from obtaining an Iowa driver’s license. A total of nine charges have been filed against Zirtzman: four counts each of Forgery and Permitting an Unauthorized Person to Drive, along with one count of Fourth-Degree Theft.