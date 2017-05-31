Toddler Seriously Injured by Wolf Bite

A toddler suffered serious injuries after being bitten by a pet wolf in southwest Wisconsin earlier this week. Emergency responders were called to a home about three miles south of Potosi on US Highway 61 at about 11:00 Monday morning. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the two-year-old girl was with family members when she was bitten by a female wolf. The animal was in a cage, but was still able to grab the girl by the arm. The bite caused severe injuries to the girl’s arm and shoulder. She was initially taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, but was then airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison. The wolf was examined for rabies, then put down.