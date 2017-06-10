Wisconsin’s Biennial Budget

In early February Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker unveiled his proposed 2017-to 2019 biennial budget to a joint session of the state legislature. The 75 billion dollar budget calls for significant investments in K-12 education, the UW Systems, the expansion of broadband services to rural parts of the state and cuts to property and income taxes. One question that has yet to be answered is “how will any transportation improvements be funded?” Walker has already indicated that he will not support any new revenue increases to pay for road improvements. State Assemblyman Travis Tranel of Cuba City says they have a big challenge ahead. Tranel would support an increase in the gas tax, if some of the money would be used to fix roads in rural counties and towns; saying it’s imperative that the roads in rural counties and towns are maintained. Tranel represents the 49th Assembly District, which includes all of Grant County and parts of Richland Lafayette and Iowa Counties.