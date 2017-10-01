WisconsinNews

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows Wisconsin remains second in the U.S. for the number of organic farms, despite increasing competition from other states. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the number of organic farms in Wisconsin increased by 6 percent to almost 1,300 operations between 2015 and 2016. New York had a 13 percent increase in organic farms last year, bringing the state’s total up to more than 1,000.

RACINE, Wis. (AP) – Murals of U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, activist Maria Morales and former NBA player Will Bynum have been covered up at a southeast Wisconsin neighborhood center as it becomes a YMCA. Racine YMCA CEO Jeff Collen tells The Journal Times that the YMCA decided to paint over Moore’s and Morales’ murals because the facility doesn’t want to be involved politically. Moore says she’s “heartbroken” her mural has been covered. Morales says she was hurt by the news but would recover.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols on Interstate 43 after two separate shootings in a week. The latest shooting left one man injured shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday and it caused traffic delays for several hours while authorities investigated. The sheriff’s office called the shootings “thuggish” and interim Sheriff Richard Schmidt said in a statement Saturday that the perpetrators “will be tracked down and incarcerated!”

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) – One of two Wisconsin girls charged with stabbing a classmate to impress the fictitious horror character Slender Man has reached a plea deal that calls for her to avoid prison time. Fifteen-year-old Morgan Geyser will remain in a state mental hospital under an agreement announced Friday. It calls for Geyser to be evaluated by doctors who will report to a judge for a determination of how long she should remain in treatment.