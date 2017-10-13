Listen Live
Wisconsin Regional Volleyball Pairings Released

October 13, 2017   Sports

The road map to Green Bay and the Wisconsin State High School Volleyball Tournament has been released yesterday by the W-I-A-A. First round regional play in all divisions will start on Tuesday night.

Area first round match ups include:

Division 4: #2 seed River Ridge will host #15 Shullsburg,  # 3 seed Benton will host #14 Belmont, #4 seed Southwestern is home to face #13 Riverdale, #5 seed Iowa Grant plays host to #12 Ithica, and #6 seed Potosi will host #11 Cassville.

Division 3: top seed Cuba City hosts #16 New Glarus, #15 seed Lancaster is at #2 Wisconsin Heights, #14 seed Fennimore travels to #3 Waterloo, #5 Darlington hosts #12 Parkview, #7 Mineral Point is home to meet #10 Cambridge, #8 Boscobel hosts #9 Marshall.

Division 2: Platteville a number 2 seed will host #7 seed Dodgeville.

All matches start at 7 o’clock Tuesday night with winners advancing to the regional second round on Thursday night.

