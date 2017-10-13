Wisconsin Regional Volleyball Pairings Released

The road map to Green Bay and the Wisconsin State High School Volleyball Tournament has been released yesterday by the W-I-A-A. First round regional play in all divisions will start on Tuesday night.

Area first round match ups include:

Division 4: #2 seed River Ridge will host #15 Shullsburg, # 3 seed Benton will host #14 Belmont, #4 seed Southwestern is home to face #13 Riverdale, #5 seed Iowa Grant plays host to #12 Ithica, and #6 seed Potosi will host #11 Cassville.

Division 3: top seed Cuba City hosts #16 New Glarus, #15 seed Lancaster is at #2 Wisconsin Heights, #14 seed Fennimore travels to #3 Waterloo, #5 Darlington hosts #12 Parkview, #7 Mineral Point is home to meet #10 Cambridge, #8 Boscobel hosts #9 Marshall.

Division 2: Platteville a number 2 seed will host #7 seed Dodgeville.

All matches start at 7 o’clock Tuesday night with winners advancing to the regional second round on Thursday night.