Wisconsin News

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Local unemployment rates went down in most major Wisconsin cities, but increased in most counties between October and November. The state Department of Workforce Development released the latest figures on Wednesday. They show that unemployment rates decreased or stayed the same in 21 of 32 of the state’s largest cities. But they went up in 48 of 72 counties.

MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. (AP) – Add Gov. Scott Walker to the list of politicians not thrilled with the idea of requiring random drug tests for high school students participating in sports or extracurricular activities. Walker told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that mandating drug tests is not something he’s heard from people studying how to fight the spread of heroin and prescription drug abuse. Walker says he’s going to focus on what he’s hearing are the “most effective tools” to combat drug abuse.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Scott Walker says he thought conditions in place for the November election worked “pretty well,” even though a law he signed restricting early voting times and places was overturned by a judge prior to the election. That ruling allowed municipalities across the state to expand early voting locations and hours. More people cast their ballots early this election than in any previous election.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A federal court should redraw Wisconsin’s legislative district maps, not Republican lawmakers, while an appeal of a ruling tossing out the original GOP-created maps moves forward, Democrats argued Wednesday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice, meanwhile, said no maps should be drawn until after the U.S. Supreme Court hears its appeal of the November ruling striking down the maps as unconstitutionally benefiting Republicans.