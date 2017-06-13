Wisconsin News

MILWAUKEE (AP) – A 19-year-old man is on life support after he was shot by a sheriff’s deputy on Milwaukee’s lakefront. Sheriff David Clarke says the man was driving an SUV Sunday evening when deputies tried to pull it over for a traffic violation and he fled. Clarke says the man, identified as Terry Williams, was hit in the head. He says a female passenger was shot in the shoulder.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Prosecutors will ask for 25 years in prison for a lottery computer programmer who’s admitting to rigging jackpots in multiple states. A plea agreement released Monday shows former Multi-State Lottery Association security director Eddie Tipton has agreed to plead guilty to felony charges in Iowa and Wisconsin. The document calls for Tipton and his brother to pay back a total of $3 million in lottery winnings that were linked to rigged drawings in Colorado, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Kansas

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Jury selection has begun in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer whose fatal shooting of a black man last year ignited rioting in the city. Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith. Attorneys began the process narrowing down the number of potential jurors Monday afternoon.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Scott Walker says when President Donald Trump comes to Wisconsin, he will see that people outside of Washington “still like his policies.” Walker spoke Monday on the Mike Gallagher radio show about a fundraiser Trump is hosting for Walker in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Walker says he didn’t ask Trump to come but that Trump volunteered to host the fundraiser in December.