Wisconsin Man Found with Meth in Dubuque County Jail

A Wisconsin man has been accused of having meth in the Dubuque County Jail. 36-year-old Derek Eastlick of Mount Hope has been charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Institution. According to court documents, jail staff found Eastlick with a ten-gram bag of meth on Sunday night. Eastlick was in jail after being arrested the previous morning on additional drug charges. Dubuque Police officers say he had marijuana, LSD, and drug paraphernalia in the parking lot of Q Casino. Both of the latest charges against Eastlick are felonies.