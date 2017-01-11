Wisconsin High School Basketball AP Rankings

The latest Associated Press Wisconsin High School boys and girls basketball rankings have been released.

In the boys poll this week in Division 4; Darlington is ranked 2nd. In Division 5; Shullsburg is ranked 2nd behind top ranked Barneveld. Black Hawk received votes for top 10 consideration.

In the girls poll; in Division 3; Richland Center is ranked number 8. In Division 4 Mineral Point is ranked 10th. In Division 5, Black Hawk is ranked 4th and Shullsburg is ranked 6th. River Ridge received votes for top 10 consideration.

———–

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin Boys prep basketball poll for the week of January 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School Record Points

1. Oshkosh North (6) 9-0 86

2. Kimberly (2) 8-0 85

3. Stevens Point (2) 9-1 84

4. Brookfield Central 9-0 74

5. Middleton 9-2 50

6. Madison Memorial 10-2 45

7. Milwaukee Vincent 6-3 25

8. Muskego 9-1 24

9. Oak Creek 7-2 22

10. Menomonee Falls 9-3 20

Others receiving votes:

Oshkosh West 9, Beloit Memorial 7, Milwaukee Riverside University 4, Bay Port 3, Mukwonago 3, Racine Park 1, De Pere 1, Eau Claire North 1.

Division 2

School Record Points

1. Waunakee (8) 9-0 97

2. La Crosse Central (1) 7-1 90

3. Beaver Dam (1) 11-0 68

4. Stoughton 9-0 64

5. Kaukauna 5-3 59

6. Pius XI 8-2 48

(tie) Pewaukee 11-1 48

8. Cedarburg 9-1 36

9. Onalaska 9-1 14

10. Whitnall 7-2 8

Others receiving votes:

Pulaski 6, Milw. Washington 5, Wausau East 4, Monona Grove 2, Monroe 1.

Division 3

School Record Points

1. Ripon (7) 9-0 95

2. Appleton Xavier (2) 10-0 89

3. Lake Mills (1) 10-1-0 80

4. Westby 9-0 73

5. Prescott 8-1 47

6. Waupun 7-2 42

7. Columbus 8-2 40

8. Clintonville 7-1 28

9. Bloomer 8-1 26

10. Southern Door 8-1 19

Others receiving votes:

Martin Luther 9, Edgewood 2.

Division 4

School Record Points

1. Destiny (7) 10-1 95

2. Darlington (1) 9-0 87

3. The Prairie School (1) 8-1 75

4. Young Coggs Prep 9-0 69

5. Laconia (1) 9-0 65

6. Regis 7-2 43

7. Stanley-Boyd 6-1 33

8. Markesan 7-2 32

9. Cochrane-Fountain City 9-0 26

10. Howards Grove 7-2 19

Others receiving votes:

Saint Mary’s Springs 4, Edgar 1, Pardeeville 1.

Division 5

School Record Points

1. Barneveld (10) 8-0 100

2. Shullsburg 9-0 87

3. Columbus Catholic 10-0 75

4. Hilbert 9-0 67

5. McDonell Central 5-2 58

6. Seneca 9-0 50

7. Bangor 7-1 44

8. Alma-Pepin 7-1 33

9. Gresham Community 8-2 16

10. Almond-Bancroft 7-2 14

Others receiving votes:

Black Hawk 2, Assumption 2, Valley Christian 1, Ithaca 1.¤

—-

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin Girls prep basketball poll for the week of January 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School Record Points

1. Appleton North (5) 10-0 90

2. Milwaukee King (1) 12-0 85

3. Mukwonago (2) 12-0 75

4. Arrowhead (1) 11-2 74

5. Middleton (1) 11-0 70

6. Germantown 12-1 54

7. De Pere 10-2 35

8. Madison East 8-2 22

9. Hudson 9-2 20

10. Bay Port 10-3 15

Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 6, Sun Prairie 3, Appleton West 1.

Division 2

School Record Points

1. Beaver Dam (10) 12-0 100

2. West De Pere 10-0 85

3. New Berlin Eisenhower 9-2 75

4. Monroe 9-1 64

5. New Berlin West 10-1 60

6. Hortonville 7-2 54

7. Waunakee 9-1 37

8. Stoughton 9-2 36

9. Pewaukee 9-3 22

10. Plymouth 9-2 16

Others receiving votes: Ashwaubenon 1.

Division 3

School Record Points

1. Wrightstown (2) 10-1 88

2. Edgewood (4) 7-3 85

3. Whitewater (4) 9-1 83

4. Freedom 10-1 61

5. Martin Luther 9-1 60

6. Bloomer 9-1 53

7. Valders 11-1 44

8. Richland Center 9-1 37

9. Kewaunee 9-2 21

10. Waupun 8-3 17

Others receiving votes: Marshall 1.

Division 4

School Record Points

1. Aquinas (7) 10-0 95

2. Lourdes Academy (3) 8-1 85

3. Laconia 12-0 84

4. Neillsville 11-0 69

5. Wisconsin Heights 9-0 66

6. Howards Grove 9-1 43

7. Melrose-Mindoro 11-0 36

8. Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 6-3 25

9. Marathon 9-2 20

10. Mineral Point 7-3 14

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 10, Ozaukee 1, Dominican 1, Cuba City 1.

Division 5

School Record Points

1. Clayton (10) 10-0 100

2. McDonell Central 10-1 83

3. Bangor 9-1 82

4. Black Hawk 10-0 63

5. Newman Catholic 9-3 50

6. Shullsburg 7-2 42

7. Flambeau 6-1 41

8. Riverdale 8-2 31

9. Tri-County 11-0 27

10. Loyal 10-3 20

Others receiving votes: River Ridge 4, Royall 2, South Shore 2, Milwaukee Academy of Science 2, Living Word Lutheran 1.