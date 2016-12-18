Winter Weather

A wind chill advisory is in effect from noon on Sunday until 10 am Monday. The daily high in Dubuque is only expected to be around 4-below zero on Sunday with our low early this evening at 13-below zero with slowly rising temperatures overnight. The snowfall yesterday in Dubuque officially measured 1.8 inches, with reports of 1-3 inches generally in the tri-state area. The good news is a warming trend is in sight, with temperatures expected to warm to about 30 degrees by Tuesday for the daytime high, with similar temperatures expected for the next week.