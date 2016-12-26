Winter storm…Russian military jet crash…World sailing record

CHICAGO (AP) – Many folks in the northern Great Plains are hoping they can begin digging out of a winter storm sometime today. Freezing rain, snow and high winds have paralyzed some areas, with the National Weather Service saying that “there will be nothing moving” until late this afternoon. Some areas, including the western parts of North Dakota, where final totals could reach 15 inches of snow.

MOSCOW (AP) -The Russian emergency ministry says rescue workers have found fragments of the military jet that crashed into the Black Sea. More than 3,000 Russian rescue workers on 32 ships have been searching the area where the plane went down with 92 people on board. The jet, carrying members of Russia’s world-famous military choir, was headed to Syria. Russian officials say they don’t believe terrorism was involved.

BANGKOK (AP) – Police in Thailand have arrested and charged a 19-year-old they say helped carry out recent hacking attacks on government computers that were billed as a protest against a restrictive law governing internet use. The government says he’s one of nine people arrested in the attack that blocked access to some websites and accessed non-public files. Police describe the 19-year-old as a low-level hacker rather than an organizer.

PARIS (AP) – Frenchman Thomas Coville has broken a world record for sailing around the globe, and he’s done it in a little more than 49 days. Coville sailed into the Brittany port of Brest today, and his family greeted him with joyful tears and champagne. Colville’s website says his round-the-world journey, starting from an island in the English Channel, took 49 days, 3 hours, 7 minutes and 38 seconds.