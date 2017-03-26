Winter Moratorium Set To End

Iowa’s winter home heating moratorium will end at the beginning of next month. The law protects customers certified for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program from having their electric or natural gas services disconnected from November 1st. through April 1st. Black Hills Energy, which provides natural gas service to residents in Dubuque will work with customers by providing billing options and payment plans. Laura Roussell, spokesperson for Black Hills Energy, says there are a number of ways to get current on your gas bill. Customers who cannot afford to pay their bills are often encouraged to apply for the LIHEAP program at Operation New View.