Winning Streaks Collide … Celtics-NBA Draft … Cleveland-GM Leaving

UNDATED (AP) – Winning streaks are on the line when Arizona and Colorado, probably the two most surprising teams in baseball this season, begin a three-game series at Coors Field Tuesday night. Rookie right-hander German Marquez (5-3, 4.19 ERA) starts for the Rockies, who have won five straight and own the best record in the National League at 46-26. Zack Greinke (8-3, 3.00) pitches for the Diamondbacks, winners of seven in a row and just a game behind Colorado in the NL West at 44-26. This is Arizona’s best 70-game start in team history.

BOSTON (AP) – The Boston Celtics, who made the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals this year before losing to Cleveland, are strengthening their team for next year. They have traded their No. 1 pick in this week’s NBA draft to the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston will get the Sixers’ pick, No. 3 overall, and another first-rounder in 2018 or 2019. The teams agreed to the deal over the weekend, hours after expected top pick Markelle Fultz worked out for the Sixers. Philadelphia will select first for the second straight year.

CLEVELAND (AP) – David Griffin’s run with the Cleveland Cavaliers is over after one championship and three straight trips to the NBA Finals. The general manager and team mutually parted ways on Monday when owner Dan Gilbert said Griffin’s contract will not be extended once it expires June 30. Griffin’s departure comes on the anniversary of the Cavs’ dramatic Game 7 win over Golden State, capping a historic comeback that gave Cleveland its first major professional sports championship since 1964.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – A prosecutor says Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was fined $300 and ordered to pay court costs after accepting a guilty plea to three misdemeanors following his arrest earlier this year in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Fayetteville’s city prosecutor says Mayfield accepted a guilty plea last week to public intoxication, fleeing and disorderly conduct. The charges are each punishable by up to 30 days in jail, but Thomas says Mayfield was only fined. A charge of refusing to submit to arrest was dropped.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has struck down part of a law that bans offensive trademarks, in a ruling that is expected to help the Washington Redskins in their legal fight over the team name.The court said the 71-year-old trademark law barring disparaging terms infringes on free speech rights. Redskins owner Dan Snyder says he’s “thrilled” with the decision.