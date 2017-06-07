Win, or else … Gennett ties a record … French Open’s men’s quarterfinals today

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing virtually a win-or-else scenario tonight at Quicken Loans Arena when they try to get back into an NBA championship series they now trail 2-0 to the Golden State Warriors. They also started last year’s title series with two losses to the Warriors but came back from a 3-1 deficit to take the trophy. Coach Tyronn Lue says he plans no lineup changes for tonight’s game.

CINCINNATI (AP) – Diminutive infielder Scooter Gennett had only 38 homers in his career going into Tuesday’s night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. But now he’s in Major League Baseball’s record book, tying a record with 4 homers in a single game. He also got a single, going 5-5 and driving in 10 runs, in the Reds’ lopsided 13-1 win over the visiting Cardinals.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 14, outpitching Brandon McCarthy and leading the Washington Nationals to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving the Nationals a 7-1 record so far on their nine-game road trip. They’re set to conclude the series at Dodger Stadium today with Stephen Strasburg pitching against Dodger ace Clayton Kershaw. Washington returns home to an interleague series against the Texas Rangers starting Friday.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Struggling reliever Sam Dyson was traded to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, less than a week after he was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. The Rangers announced the deal during their game against the New York Mets. Dyson is going to the Giants for a player to be named or cash, and Texas will pay part of the remaining portion of his $3.52 million salary this season.

PARIS (AP) – The French Open men’s quarterfinals involving Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is set for later Wednesday after a postponement in Paris because of rain. The two men’s singles matches on the schedule are No. 4 Nadal vs. No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta, and No. 2 Djokovic vs. No. 6 Dominic Thiem .