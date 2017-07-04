Wimbledon/Golf/NBA

LONDON (AP) – Neither a nagging injury to his left hip nor a brief rain delay seemed to pose any challenge to Andy Murray. The top-seeded Murray opened the defense of his Wimbledon title with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan on Monday in the opening round. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will be the center of attention on Centre Court at Wimbledon today. The two players, who own a combined 10 titles at the All England Club, will play their opening matches on Day 2 of the grass-court major.

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) – Jordan Spieth has decided to skip the John Deere Classic to prepare for the British Open. Spieth is a two-time winner of the tournament. He won the John Deere Classic in 2013 on a sponsor’s exemption, which sent him to the FedEx Cup playoffs and a spot on the Presidents Cup team at age 19.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – The NBA Finals MVP gladly accepted a pay cut. One day shy of a year after announcing his decision to join the powerhouse Warriors, Kevin Durant took far less than he could have to help make sure they stay winners and chase more championships. KD agreed to terms Monday on a contract worth approximately $53 million over the next two years. Still excited about his first career title, Durant has made it clear he hopes to build a dynasty alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Durant’s new contract calls for about $25 million in the first year with a player option for the second season.