All-Williams final set…LeBron talks it out…Bosox get deal with Pomeranz…NFL chides Dolphins

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Second-seed Serena Williams will have to beat her sister, Venus, if she wants to win the Australian Open and wrap up her 23rd Grand Slam singles title. Serena Williams reached the final with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Mirjana Lucic-Baroni after 36-year-old Venus knocked out fellow American Coco Vandeweghe , 6-7, 6-2, 6-3. Venus is the oldest player in the Open era to advance this far in the Australian Open final, 14 years after her last appearance in the final.

CLEVELAND (AP) – LeBron James patched things up with his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates and GM David Griffin following his criticism of the Cavs on Monday, but they still suffered their sixth loss in eight games by falling to Sacramento, 116-112 in overtime. Griffin said he appreciated the meeting, which came after James questioned the organization’s commitment to winning a second championship. James insisted he wasn’t criticizing Griffin or any teammates but reiterated that the club needs to add a playmaker.

UNDATED (AP) – The Boston Red Sox have avoided salary arbitration with Drew Pomeranz by working out a one-year, $4.45 million contract with the All-Star lefty. Pomeranz was seeking $5.7 million and the Red Sox offered $3.6 million after he went 11-12 with a 3.32 ERA in 170 2/3 innings for Boston and the Padres last season. And a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that former Royals closer Greg Holland has agreed to a contract with the Rockies.

MIAMI (AP) – The NFL says its concussion protocol wasn’t strictly followed when Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore was treated for a hit to the chin and mouth in an AFC wild-card playoff game. An NFL investigation concluded Moore was bleeding from the mouth and was allowed to return to the game too quickly against Pittsburgh.

UNDATED (AP) – Usain Bolt has lost a gold medal and a world record without breaking a sweat. The International Olympic Committee has stripped Jamaica’s 2008 Olympic 4×100 relay team of its gold medal because one of Bolt’s teammates has tested positive for a banned stimulant in re-analysis of samples. Nesta Carter’s PED use was detected in re-analysis of samples the IOC has held since the Beijing Games, leaving Bolt with eight Olympic gold medals instead of nine.