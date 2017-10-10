Wildfires in Northern California…Trump Getting Conflicting Advice…Vegas Shooter’s Motive Still Unknown

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) – A relentless onslaught of wildfires in Northern California is ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole neighborhoods. Authorities say at least 10 are dead, at least 100 are injured and at least 1,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed. All three figures were expected to surge in the coming days as more information is reported.

NAPA, Calif. (AP) – Northern California’s wildfires have destroyed at least two wineries and damaged many others. Wineries that escaped damage grappled with the lack of power, which they need to process the grapes. Experts say about 12 percent of grapes grown in California are in Sonoma, Napa and surrounding counties. One winery employee said she called until she found a wine maker who had a tank available to crush the grapes and was happy to be able to help her and other wineries.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Even as President Donald Trump’s advisers encourage him to accept the realities of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, longtime friends and allies are pushing Trump to fight back, citing concerns that his lawyers are naive to the existential threat facing the president. Trump supporters and associates inside and outside the White House see the conciliatory path as risky to the maverick president’s tenure. Instead, they want the street-fighting tweeter to criticize Mueller with abandon.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concert. It’s an answer they may never find. The FBI and Las Vegas police have sorted through more than 1,000 leads and examined Stephen Paddock’s politics, finances and behavior. But the typical investigative avenues that have helped uncover the motive in past shootings have yielded few clues.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – An official at the Catalan parliament says its governing board has “taken notice” of the results in last week’s disputed independence referendum – but that it won’t put the results through normal parliamentary procedures, at least for now. The official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said parliament will not take any action beyond acknowledging the vote results submitted last Friday by the regional government.