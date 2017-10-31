Western Dubuque’s Calvin Harris Commits To Ole Miss

Western Dubuque High School sophomore Calvin Harris has announced his commitment to Mississippi when his high school playing career is over. Harris announced via Twitter over the weekend he had verbally committed to the Ole Miss baseball program. As a catcher last season for W.D., Harris landed a spot on the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Super Team which is made up of players from all four classes. Harris was the only underclassman to make the team. Last season he hit .390 driving in a team high 61 RBI’s. In the field, Harris threw out 11 of 13 base runners attempting to steal on him last season. Harris has drawn the attention from many of the top college baseball programs in the country.