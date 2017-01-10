Western Dubuque Will Join Mississippi Valley Conference

After about nine months of consideration, Western Dubuque’s school board has approved a move into the Mississippi Valley Conference. The Bobcats will now become conference rivals with the three Dubuque schools, who have been longtime members of the MVC. The vote was a close one, with three board members in favor of the move and two against. WD Activities Director John Hlubek believes that speaks to how happy many people were with being in the WaMaC Conference. The Mississippi Valley pursued WD to help even out their numbers with the opening of Iowa City’s Liberty High School on the horizon. Hlubek says this might be WD’s only chance to join the MVC. The conference initially extended an invitation to WD back in May of last year, then again in August. Hlubek says their reasoning for wanting the Bobcats on board makes sense. Western Dubuque’s move to the MVC will take effect in the 2018-2019 school year, and will make the Mississippi Valley a 16-team conference. The WaMaC’s membership will drop to 14, with Anamosa already informing that league that they intend to move elsewhere.