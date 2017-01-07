Western Dubuque To Decide On MVC Monday

The decision on whether or not Western Dubuque jumps from the WAMAC Conference to the Mississippi Valley Conference will be announced on Monday night when the Western Dubuque School Board holds it’s monthly meeting in Farley.

The 14 team MVC has been looking another conference member to join with the addition of the new Liberty High School in North Liberty starting in 2018 making the conference a 15 school league. Adding a 16th school like Western Dubuque would make it easier for the conference to schedule games with an even number of schools. Since the invitation, Western Dubuque has been discussing the potential switch internally among district coaches and residents in the district.