Western Dubuque 3A Football Again

Western Dubuque High School will play Class 3A District football again starting next season. Yesterday the Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted to approve recommendations to adjust classifications sizes for the 2018 and 2019 football seasons. Under the current district format, the top 48 schools according to enrollment played in Class 4A. With the adjustment, schools in the top 42 will compete in Class 4A starting next season. The next 54 in Class 3A, the next 54 in 2A, the next 54 in 1A with the remainder of the 11 player schools in Class A

According to the latest enrollment figures with 708 students Western Dubuque is 47th in enrollment size, 101 students less than Mason City which would be 42nd on the list.