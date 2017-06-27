Westbrook, Green shine…Baylor probe…Gators win CWS game one

NEW YORK (AP) – The NBA has recognized its standouts, naming Russell Westbrook the MVP award after he set a record with 42 triple-doubles last season. Draymond Green is the Defensive Player of the Year, ending Kawhi Leonard’s two-year reign. Green was rewarded for his do-everything role with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The NCAA is conducting an “ongoing, pending investigation” into Baylor University in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that led to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departure of the school president, the school’s lawyers confirmed in a federal court filing. Baylor officials acknowledged the investigation while asking a judge to protect the school’s communications with the NCAA from attorneys for several women who have sued the nation’s largest Baptist university.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The Florida Gators are a win away from their first national college baseball championship. Brady Singer struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings, Jonathan India doubled in two runs, and Florida beat LSU 4-3 in Game 1 of the College World Series finals. The Gators (51-19) need a win today or tomorrow. Singer’s strikeout total was highest by a single pitcher in a College World Series finals game.

UNDATED (AP) – Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya were a dynamic duo in Anaheim for several years, and now they are going into the Hockey Hall of Fame together. The longtime Ducks teammates are the headliners for the Hall of Fame’s class of 2017, which includes the long-overdue additions of Mark Recchi, Dave Andreychuk and longtime Canadian university coach Clare Drake. Canadian star Danielle Goyette became the fifth women’s player elected, and Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs got in as part of the builder category.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green was charged with felony child abuse after his 15-year-old daughter told police he punched her in the face. Green, 40, is also charged with disorderly conduct in the incident late Sunday in the Green Bay suburb of Ledgeview. According to a criminal complaint, Green’s daughter told police that he struck her in the face in a dispute over getting her to do the dishes.