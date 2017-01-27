Westbrook explodes with 45…21-0 ‘Zags eye Number 1 ranking

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Russell Westbrook may be the most valuable reserve on any All-Star team. The OKC guard scored 45 points to help the Thunder beat the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 109-98 after being named an All-Star reserve earlier last night. He is averaging more than 30 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)- Nigel Williams-Goss scored 25 points as undefeated and third-ranked Gonzaga routed San Diego 79-43, clearing one obstacle to a possible No. 1 ranking next week. Johnathan Williams added 13 points and 12 rebounds for 21-0 Gonzaga, which has the nation’s longest winning streak at 21 games.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)- Justin Jackson scored 26 points and No. 9 North Carolina hit a season-high 14 3-pointers to wallop Virginia Tech 91-72. Kennedy Meeks added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the 18-2 Tar Heels.

SAN DIEGO (AP)- Tiger Woods starts second round play at the Farmers Insurance Open 11 shots behind leader Justin Rose. In his first PGA Tour competition in 17 months, Woods finished with a 4-over 76 at Torrey Pines yesterday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has returned to Ohio because of a family emergency, keeping him out of both last night’s game with Nashville and the NHL All-Star Game this weekend. Tortorella said he hopes to be back with the Blue Jackets next week.