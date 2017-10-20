West Delaware Students Punished for Roles in Gun Incident

Two Delaware County high school students have been disciplined after an incident involving a gun last month. Details are a bit sketchy, but the West Delaware school board approved the suspension of one student and the expulsion of another, according to minutes from a special board meeting held last week. Manchester Police have told our coverage partner, KCRG-TV, that charges were also filed following reports that someone had brought a gun to West Delaware High School late last month. On September 29 – three weeks ago today – Manchester police were called to the school after a caller said a juvenile had a firearm in the school’s parking lot. The names of the students who have been disciplined have not been revealed and the district has declined comment.