Wentz leads Eagles…Elliott can play Sunday…Lynch appeal heard…Suns’ Bledsoe told to go home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia Eagles own the NFL’s best record at 6-1 after Carson Wentz passed for 268 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-24 win over the visiting Washington Redskins. Wentz also led the Eagles with a career-high 63 yards rushing in their fifth straight win, which gives them a 2 1/2-game lead in the NFC East. But the Eagles finished the game without nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters due to a knee injury on the team’s first scoring drive of the second half.

NEW YORK (AP) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play at least one more game as he awaits another ruling from a federal judge on his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla has set an Oct. 30 hearing date, the day after the Cowboys play the Redskins. The judge turned down the NFL’s request for an expedited hearing on a preliminary injunction that allowed Elliott to play last weekend.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has presented his appeal to the NFL as he seeks to overturn his one-game suspension for bumping an official. Raiders coach Jack Del Rio says he hopes to learn by Tuesday whether Lynch will be eligible to play Sunday at Buffalo. Lynch was punished for coming off the sideline during a scuffle in the second quarter and then shoving a game official during Oakland’s 31-30 victory over Kansas City last Thursday.

PHOENIX (AP) – Phoenix Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe has been sent home after writing on Twitter Sunday: “Don’t wanna be here.” General manager Ryan McDonough said Bledsoe told him that he was at a hair salon and that’s what the tweet was about, that it had nothing to do with the Suns. McDonough didn’t buy the explanation and told Bledsoe to stay away, making the decision a day after head coach Earl Watson was fired and replaced by assistant Jay Triano on an interim basis.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade has asked head coach Tyronn Lue to take him out of the starting lineup following his slow start. Wade averaged just 5.7 points and shot 28 percent in the Cavs’ first three games, leading him to decide he would better serve the team by coming off the bench. J.R. Smith returns to the starting lineup after being bumped to a backup role following Wade’s arrival via free agency.