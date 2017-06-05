Weekend Heat Causes Roads to Buckle

This weekend’s hot weather has caused several roads around the Tri-States to buckle. One of the most notable spots where damage has been reported is at the ramps that lead traffic onto and off of US Highway 151 near Q Casino. Police have called in the Iowa Department of Transportation to investigate the roads that have been impacted. Most of the spots will likely need some minor patching repairs. Buckling has also been reported at a couple of places along the Northwest Arterial.