Weekend Disturbance In Dubuque Results In Arrests 

A fight over a woman resulted in several arrests Saturday night. At around 11:45 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed two men fighting in an alley near the 22-hundred block of Francis Street. Backup was called to the scene and officers were able to break up the fight. Police say that 21 year old Darien Henkel and 22 year old Daniel Williams both of Dubuque met in the alley to fight each other over Henkel’s continuing contact with Williams’ girlfriend. After the fight was broken up, police arrested Henkel and charged him with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Williams was taken into custody and charged with OWI after police say he drove his car to the fight scene. Williams was also charged with disorderly conduct. During the fight, officers spotted 27 year old Michael Schaal of Dubuque and attempted to conduct a weapons pat-down on him. Schaal resisted officers and tried to flee on foot. Schaal was eventually captured and charged with interference with official acts. Following court appearances Sunday morning, all three men were released after posting bond.