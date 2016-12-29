Wednesday’s Area Scoreboard (12/28)
High School Boys Basketball
CUBA CITY TOURNAMENT
Richland Center 71, Broadhead 64
Young Coggs Prep 66, Cuba City 43
AQUINAS CLASSIC
Prairie Du Chien 73, Black River Falls 46
MINERAL POINT TOURNAMENT
Platteville 73, River Ridge (IL) 67
Black Hawk 65, Mineral Point 61
ILLINOIS
EASTLAND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Lanark Eastland 63, Galena 57
High School Girls Basketball
RICHLAND CENTER HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Richland Center 63, Barneveld 58
Mt. Horeb 49, Mineral Point 44
AQUINAS HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Aquinas 57, Shullsburg 38
College Women’s Basketball
Denison 61, UW Platteville 53 (OT) at Puerto Rico