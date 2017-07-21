Weather Service: EF-1 Tornado Struck McGregor

It was, in fact, a tornado that caused much of the storm damage in the Clayton County town of McGregor Wednesday night. The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck the town. Preliminary indications show winds peaked at nearly 110 miles per hour during the worst of the storm. Several downtown buildings were damaged, with walls knocked off of some and others getting lifted off of their foundations. Clayton County has already been included in a state disaster declaration that was signed by Governor Kim Reynolds yesterday. That will provide state resources for those cleaning up storm damage and for rebuilding some of the damaged structures. Acting Lt. Governor Adam Gregg is scheduled to tour storm damage in McGregor and the Fayette County town of Clermont this morning.